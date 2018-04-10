Duncan Weir to join Worcester Warriors from Edinburgh in the summer

Duncan Weir has agreed a one-year deal with Worcester Warriors, and will join the Aviva Premiership side from Edinburgh during the summer.

The Scottish international fly-half was poised to join Worcester on loan earlier on in the campaign, but was recalled to the Edinburgh squad by Richard Cockerill for a PRO14 clash with Ulster in mid-February.

He scored a last-minute drop goal to earn the visitors a vital 17-16 win at the Kingspan Stadium.

Weir, who has 27 caps for his country, joined Edinburgh from Glasgow Warriors in 2016, and has scored more than 200 points for the capital side.

The playmaker is Worcester’s tenth signing ahead of next season, and will link up with a handful of former Edinburgh players at Sixfields, including Cornell du Preez - who agreed a deal to join Worcester in the summer earlier this year - Anton Bresler and Tom Heathcote.

Worecester’s director of rugby, former Edinburgh coach Alan Solomons, said: “Duncan is a top-class player who possesses experience at the highest level in the game.

“He will provide us with another outstanding option at fly-half as we continue to build an exciting squad ahead of the 2018/19 season, and we look forward to welcoming him to the club.”

Weir added: “I am extremely excited to be moving to Sixways this summer to be part of a very talented squad.

“Warriors have shown this season that they can beat any team on their day, and I am looking forward to working hard to help the club have a successful 2018/19 campaign.”

