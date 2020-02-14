Duncan Hodge hails Edinburgh’s strength in depth ahead of big conference clashes

With Willem Nel in the front row, Grant Gilchrist at lock and Nick Haining in the back row, Edinburgh have been able to name a strong team for today’s Pro14 match at Scarlets despite the absence of eight members of the Scotland squad.

Luke Crosbie, Matt Scott and captain Henry Pyrgos also start, having been released by national coach Gregor Townsend from his wider group, while Jamie Bhatti is on the bench.

The list of absentees is still a significant one – any pack would miss the likes of Stuart McInally, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Rory Sutherland, Ben Toolis and Hamish Watson, while backs Blair Kinghorn and Darcy Graham would also usually start.

But Edinburgh have a deeper squad now than they did a year or two ago, and went into this round of fixtures top of Conference B thanks in large part to the performances of their fringe players when many of their front-line performers were away at the World Cup.

“We’ve got Matt and Henry back, and a few of the other guys who’ve played well for us this year aren’t involved with Scotland,” backs coach Duncan Hodge said. “So it looks fairly settled, although there’s no Blair and Darcy’s not fit. It’s a good back line and strong up front as well.”

With Haining, pictured, switching from No 8 to blindside and packing down alongside Bill Mata and Crosbie, the back row looks particularly powerful – as it will need to be against opponents who are just three points behind Edinburgh. This game is the first of three in which the capital side come up against conference opponents, making good results doubly significant.

“Those three guys are our form back-row players,” Hodge said when asked to explain Haining’s shift from his normal position, at which he made his Test debut a fortnight ago. “Bill’s obviously been playing well, so has Luke, and Nick has come off the back of playing well against Ireland. John Barclay is a bit unlucky to miss out, but it’ll be great to have him on the bench. So definitely a good back row.

“I don’t know whether it’s by the design of the leagues or not, but these next three weeks everyone in our conference seems to be playing each other. We’ve got three conference games, meanwhile Cardiff are away to Connacht this weekend, and Munster play Kings as well.

“They are big games. They’re going to have a big impact and we’ve prepared as well as we can this week despite the weather. We’ll travel down and be ready for that tomorrow.”

Leigh Halfpenny and Johnny McNicholl have not been released by Wales coach Wayne Pivac, so stand-off Angus O’Brien fills in at full-back for Scarlets. Rob Evans and Aaron Shingler have been released from the Welsh camp, however, while Samoan international Kieron Fonotia has recovered from a calf injury and takes his place at outside centre for the hosts.

“They’re a good side, clearly,” Hodge said. “We beat them in round four and the scoreline [46-7] probably flattered us a bit, to be honest. But they are a good side and they’ve got some quality players. I know they’re not getting some of their top-line Wales guys, but look at guys like Samson Lee and Fonotia and certainly their back row. They’ve got a couple of locks who are big powerful ball-carriers, so even without the Wales guys they’re a strong outfit.

“[Uzair] Cassiem at 8 is a very good player. Kieran Hardy the scrum-half is good. It’s probably a bit like us – they’re missing some guys, but they still manage to put out a strong squad, and they’ll expect to perform well at home.”