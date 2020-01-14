Duhan van der Merwe signs new Edinburgh contract

Duhan van der Merwe, the South Africa-born wing who becomes Scotland qualified in the summer, has extended his contract with Edinburgh.

The 24-year-old former junior Springbok, who joined the club from Montpellier in the summer of 2017, has committed his future to the club, and potentially his new adopted country, after so far scoring 28 tries in 53 appearances.

The winger is the club’s top-try scorer in the current squad with 28 total scores, while Van der Merwe trails just four players, Tim Visser (69), Chris Paterson (57), Simon Webster (36) and Derrick Lee (32) on the club’s all-time scoring list.

On penning a new deal, Van der Merwe, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to re-sign with the club.

“It’s clear that big things are happening at Edinburgh Rugby and it’s an honour and a privilege to be a part of this club’s journey.”

Head Coach Richard Cockerill added: “Duhan, on current form, is one of the most dangerous attacking players in Europe, so we’re obviously delighted to see him re-sign with the club.

“At 24, he’s still a young man, and his game is improving all the time. We’re excited to see him continue to score tries for Edinburgh Rugby in the seasons to come.”