'Delete this' - Twitter backlash after official Scotland account backs England in Rugby World Cup

Fans of Scottish Rugby have reacted unhappily after the official account of the national team tweeted a good luck message to arch-rivals England ahead of the World Cup Final tomorrow.

The Auld Enemy will face South Africa in Tokyo tomorrow in a repeat of the 2007 final, with Eddie Jones' men the slight favourites to win the trophy they secured with a dramatic Johnny Wilkinson drop-goal against Australia in 2003.

The Scotland Team

In keeping with tradition, many Scottish fans will embrace the 'Anyone but England' mindset and will back the Springboks to triumph.

However, the official Twitter of the Scotland team are backing England, sending out a good luck message in the spirit of 'Home Nations' unity.

They wrote: "Good luck to our fellow home nation @EnglandRugby ahead of tomorrow’s #RWC2019 Final in Japan.

"Just this once Scotland will be supporting you! Normal service will be resumed at BT Murrayfield in February."

The backlash to the tweet was immediate, with many calling on the @Scotlandteam profile to delete the tweet, or even their account.

One Twitter user wrote: "It's the 1st of November guys, not the 1st of April."

Another added: "Glad to see @Scotlandteam adopting a mature and sensible position. I however am allowed to be childish and irrational so will therefore be supporting Faf and the boys. Tossing an Impala on the brai tomorrow to be washed down by something red from Franschoek."

One fan joked: "**Job Vacancy** The position of Scotland Rugby Social Media Content Producer has just become available!"

Another posted a screenshot wondering how to delete the tweet of another account, while someone else decried the good luck message as 'Tory patter'.

The reaction wasn't all negative, however, with some praising the 'mature approach' of Scotland.

One wrote: "I’m a paying fan, season ticket holder at Murrayfield for the last 6 years. I’m delighted to see this tweet. I detest the “anyone but England” mentality. The anti-English nastiness is not welcome in Rugby."