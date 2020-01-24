Date announced for Edinburgh's European Challenge Cup quarter-final against Bordeaux-Bègles

Have your say

Edinburgh will take on Bordeaux-Bègles in the quarter-finals of the European Challenge Cup on Saturday 4 April.

Organisers European Professional Club Rugby has announced the dates for the last eight clashes in both the Challenge Cup and the Heineken Champions Cup.

Edinburgh have been drawn away to Bordeaux and the match will kick off at 8.15pm GMT.

The match will be shown live on BT Sport.

It means a return to the Stade Chaban-Delmas for Richard Cockerill's side who lost there 32-17 in a pool match earlier this month.

The sides had earlier drawn at BT Murrayfield in Pool 3. Bordeaux won the group, with Edinburgh finishing runners-up.

The winners of the Bordeaux-Edinburgh tie will have a home semi-final against either Bristol Bears or Dragons.

Challenge Cup quarter-finals (All kick-offs local time)



Friday 3 April

QF 1: RC Toulon v Scarlets, Stade Félix Mayol (21.00) France 4 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport



Saturday 4 April

QF 2: Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique, Welford Road (12.45) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

QF 3: Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby, Stade Chaban-Delmas (21.15) beIN SPORTS / BT Sport



Sunday 5 April

QF 4: Bristol Bears v Dragons, Ashton Gate Stadium (12.45) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS



Semi-final 1 - winner of QF 1: RC Toulon v Scarlets will play the winner of QF 2: Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique

Semi-final 2 - winner of QF 3: Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby will play the winner of QF 4: Bristol Bears v Dragons

(Matches to be played on 1/2/3 May)

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals (All kick-offs local time)



Saturday 4 April

QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints, Sandy Park (15.15) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

QF 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin (16.15) beIN SPORTS / France 2 / BT Sport

QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium (17.45) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS



Sunday 5 April

QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, Le Stadium (16.15) France 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport / Channel 4 / Virgin Media



Semi-final 1 - winner of QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens will play the winner of QF 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92

Semi-final 2 - winner of QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby will play the winner of QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints

(Matches to be played on 1/2/3 May)