Darryl Marfo extends Edinburgh stay until 2020

Edinburgh Rugby prop Darryl Marfo has signed a new two-year deal with Richard Cockerill’s side, keeping him at the club until 2020.

The Scotland international, who arrived from English Premiership side Bath last summer, was called up to the Scotland squad for the 2017 Autumn Tests after impressing in the PRO14.

Marfo, eligible for Scotland through his Ayrshire-born mother, appeared against Samoa, and started against New Zealand and Australia at BT Murrayfield.

The 27-year-old former Harlequins front-rower said he was “proud” to have put pen to paper on a new contract.

He added: “I’m extremely happy to have re-signed with Edinburgh, at a time when the club is heading in a very positive direction.

“The team’s success is spearheaded by an excellent management group and I’m looking forward to contributing to help make the club as successful as possible.”

Marfo is currently sidelined with a back injury sustained in November, but should return for Edinburgh’s end-of-season run-in, including home matches agianst Munster, Ulster, Scarlets and Glasgow, while the club also faces Cardiff Blues in a European Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Head coach Richard Cockerill said he was “delighted” to have secured Marfo’s services for another two season, adding: “He’s been an influential character since arriving in the summer and he’s got a major role to play in the seasons to come.”

• Edinburgh’s postponed Guinness PRO14 clash with Munster, originally scheduled for Friday March 2 at BT Murrayfield, will now take place on Friday March 16, kick-off 7.35pm