Danny Wilson says Scotland have strong forward momentum for World Cup

It is a well established rugby truth that forwards win matches, backs decide by how much. For all the advances in the modern game since the advent of professionalism 24 years ago, that is one thing that hasn’t changed.

The main stars of the Scotland squad currently preparing for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, which starts in late September, are the flashy backs.

Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are the prime box office names, with emerging talents such as 22-year-old winger Darcy Graham and breakthrough centre Sam Johnson also boosting their profile with standout displays in Scotland’s last Test match, that unforgettable 38-38 draw with England at Twickenham at the end of the Six Nations in March.

With Gregor Townsend, one of the great flair players in Scottish rugby history, at the helm, it is no surprise that a spirit of derring do behind the scrum has become a trademark of this team.

But the workhorses up front aren’t going to let the show ponies hog all the limelight and it goes without saying that the success or failure of the upcoming campaign in the Far East will rest on their broad shoulders.

That Calcutta Cup epic may be best remembered for Russell’s wizardry, Graham’s cracking try brace and Johnson’s barnstormer but let’s not forget that the tries contributed by Stuart McInally in the harrowing first half and Magnus Bradbury midway through the second were finishes that Townsend himself would have been proud of in his heyday.

While the head coach masterminds the attack, forwards boss Danny Wilson is happy working away with the big men during this summer’s long road to the land of the rising sun, laying down the foundations that will hopefully provide the basis for a successful tournament.

“I’m going to push for as many forwards as we can pick,” said Wilson in St Andrews this week about the final squad announcement of 31 which will come in September after the four warm-up home and away games against France and Georgia,

“We’ve yet to discuss [the split of squad] yet. There’s a decent amount of arguments for either side, but we still haven’t made those decisions. The next step is to play those matches, that’ll give us really good footage and evidence to make further cuts.”

Four years ago, Vern Cotter went with 17 forwards and 14 backs in his final selection but, at this moment, Wilson is simply relishing having close to a full complement of forwards to work with.

The former Cardiff Blues coach has had to deal with some injury-decimated squads, both last November and in the Six Nations just gone, since he took up the role under Townsend last summer.

“I’m seeing a Scotland squad that, touch wood, is all fit and I’m seeing lots of competition for places and an intensity in training,” said the Englishman.

Before taking on the role as boss at Cardiff, Wilson had a stint as forwards coach at Scarlets, where he worked with John Barclay, the vastly experienced now Edinburgh back rower, who is back fit and very much part of the leadership group and a captaincy candidate for Japan.

“It’s great to have the likes of John Barclay back in the squad, to work with these guys and see a healthy squad that we didn’t have during the Six Nations,” added Wilson.

“It’s been good for me to build relationships and spend more time in their company and, of course, more time on the training pitch. We’re in that nice fluffy time when everyone’s getting on really well because there’s no selection, but that’s around the corner for us.”

The selection dilemmas are fast approaching, with Wilson citing back row as a particularly competitive area.

“Genuinely in some of the positions, right through that squad there is real competition for places,” he said. “When you look at the names, for example back row, there are quality, quality players competing for places on that plane. Long term we need to develop that more, but I certainly think we’re taking a step in the right direction.

“It’s the risk when you can only select a certain number and it makes for some really tough decisions. Sometimes they’re made for you by injuries and lack of depth. As a coaching group we’re in a position now that we’ve got some really tough decisions and just a few weeks to make them.”

The front row looks a bit more settled, with Edinburgh tighthead WP Nel set for a pivotal role as the scrum linchpin, backed up by Glasgow youngster Zander Fagerson.

Wilson said: “I knew a lot about about [Nel] from preparing to play against him coaching at the Scarlets and the Blues. He’s always been a quality rugby player, very good scrummager and is very experienced and still bringing that at the moment.

“It’s good to see Zander Fagerson just back from injury after the Six Nations and having had a good run of games. Put Simon Berghan, who had some really impressive performances, in there, too, and you’ve got three great tightheads with a real battle to see who is going to be in that No 3 jersey.”