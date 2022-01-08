Danny Wilson explains why Ali Price retains Glasgow Warriors captaincy despite Ryan Wilson’s return

Ali Price led Glasgow Warriors to a memorable victory over Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Wilson has been isolating and missed the win over Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup last month.

He has been selected at blindside flanker, with Matt Fagerson shifting to No 8 in place of Jack Dempsey who is unavailable. Wilson’s inclusion is one of two personnel changes made by head coach Danny Wilson.

The other sees Richie Gray replaced in the second row by Kiran McDonald who is making his first start of the season.

Glasgow’s other co-captain Fraser Brown also makes a welcome return, on the bench, after recovering from a posterior cruciate ligament injury.

Despite the presence of Ryan Wilson and Brown, Price will remain captain for the third game in a row.

“Ryan and Fraser are both coming off quite long lay-offs, Fraser’s longer than Ryan’s,” explained Danny Wilson. “We want to get those guys leading by the way they lead anyway, but concentrating purely on their performances. Getting back into a Glasgow shirt and getting back into form.

“On top of that, Ali has done a really good job in three big performances for us. We've had quite a disrupted week with people in and out of training and returning. Ryan was out of the building for a period of time. So it’s really no more than that.

“We have two club captains, Ryan and Fraser - that hasn’t changed - but Ali comes into that group. His leadership has been really impressive and for this game we’ll keep that going.”