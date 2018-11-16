Poignant day for Currie Chieftains as they remember Campbell Reynolds

Campbell Reynolds will be on the minds of all the Currie Chieftains players ahead of their Tennent’s Premiership clash with Ayr this afternoon.

Reynolds, a well-known figure around Malleny Park for many years, passed away suddenly last week. Most recently, he was scrum coach and chairman of the rugby board at the club and emotions are still raw with his funeral having been held on Thursday.

Head coach Ben Cairns said: “Big Cam had a massive effect on the club as a whole and, in particular, on a number of our young players who came through the youth section with him as their colts coach.”

For the home match, Currie give a start at scrum-half to Scotland under-20 hopeful Roan Frostwick, while Fergus Scott and Dutch internationalist Vince Wright return from injury at hooker and second-row respectively.

Ayr have hooker Robbie Smith, back-row Gregor Henry and scrum-half Harry Warr back to start.

Melrose are on the road at Glasgow Hawks. George Taylor and Jason Baggott are released by Edinburgh Rugby and start at centre and on the bench respectively for a Melrose side who bring in Russell Anderson at hooker.

Hawks also have a change at hooker, the fit-again Paul Cairncross taking over, with young Kaleem Barreto at scrum-half.

After a good win a fortnight ago against Currie, Boroughmuir are on the road to Hawick. Matt Walker comes into the Muir back-row, while the experienced Garry Douglas comes in at tighthead prop for the home side.

Edinburgh Accies give a chance to 17-year-old full-back Harry Paterson as they welcome Stirling County to Raeburn Place. County have back-row Shaun McDonald back in the No 7 jersey for the trip.