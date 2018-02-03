Glasgow Hawks 12 - 25 Currie: Chieftains rule the roost

Currie strengthened their hopes of reaching the BT Premiership play-offs with victory on one of the glue-pot back pitches at Old Anniesland, while Hawks must face up to the reality of a relegation battle.

Three second-half tries from Mike Vernel, Archie MacLean and Angus Paton – Charlie Shiel converting two – and a pair of first-half Jamie Forbes penalties did the damage for the visitors.

Hawks responded with scores through Brendan McGroarty and Earland Oag, Scott Peffers converting one, but were outhought and outfought by a dogged Chieftains side who adapted to the conditions far better.

The hosts had been forced into multiple changes, with five regular starting players featuring in Scotland Under-20s’ Six Nations opener against Wales on Friday night.

Currie, looking to reignite hopes of catching Premiership pace-setters Melrose, rode their luck at times. They allowed Hawks to take control of a scrappy opening 40 minutes, the hosts controlling possession and territory and even taking a 7-6 lead into the interval after McGroarty had dotted down for the game’s opening try.

The Chieftains kept in touch courtesy of a pair of Forbes penalties and in the second half illustrated just why they are considered genuine Premiership title contenders.

Vernel, MacLean and Paton finished off siege-like attacking pressure to put the game beyond doubt, Shiel converting two. Hawks did give themselves hopes of a potential losing bonus point when Oag crossed over in front of the sticks but the Chieftains, down to 14 men following Thomas Gordon’s yellow card for collapsing the lineout, managed to prevent their hosts from adding to their tally.