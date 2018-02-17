Currie Chieftains 20 - 24 Marr: Marr keep survival hopes alive

Have your say

A cracking first half performance from Marr earned them this win over Currie Chieftains and kept their slim chances of avoiding relegation alive.

The home side took an early lead when stand-off Charlie Shiel ran in from 40 metres to score a try under the posts after his own intercept. The same man kicked the conversion.

An All Black then scored for Marr, winger Lelia Masaga, who earned a New Zealand cap in 2009 and is a Glasgow Warriors player, finishing the move.

A Shiel penalty put Currie 10-5 up after 23 minutes, but the Marr pack was starting to get the upper hand.

Tries came from back-row Samu Vunisa, the Warriors back-row and an Italy cap, winger Scott Bickerstaff and centre Conor Bickerstaff.

Stand-off Rory McGee converted two of themgiving an interval score of 24-10.

Currie’s second try of the day came in the 49th minute, replacement Stephen Ainslie with a unconverted score from close range.

With 13 minutes to go Currie’s third try came through Robbie Nelson, who had moved from centre to stand-off.