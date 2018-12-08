Currie 47 - 17 Stirling County: Currie return to winning ways

After slipping up at Hawick last week, Currie Chieftains returned to winning ways and enhanced their Tennent’s Premiership play-off hopes with this emphatic victory over Stirling County.

Centre Joe Reynolds was the star man in a dominant display, scoring a hat-trick and also being the architect of two of his team’s first three tries.

The Chieftains got off to a flier with two touchdowns in the opening ten minutes from Robbie Nelson and Ben Robbins, and they kept up the pressure for the rest of a half which finished with them 33-0 up. Jamie Forbes and Reynolds with two were the other try-scorers before the break.

With the match and the bonus point in the bag for the home team, the second half was less one-sided, and after Glasgow Warriors lock Kiran McDonald had increased Currie’s lead, County belatedly opened their account with a penalty try.

Reynolds rounded off his hat-trick at the start of a final quarter which otherwise belonged to Stirling.

Late tries by Ewan Macgarvie and Ali Mackie briefly raised hopes of a consolation bonus point for the visitors, but they ran out of time as they went in search of the vital fourth try.