Currie too hot for Edinburgh Accies and show Tennent's Premiership bid means business

(Photo by Giuseppe Maffia / SNS Group)

Both sides went into the fixture with confidence high after good recent results. The score line was blank after a keenly contested opening quarter played at a frantic pace and punctuated by a high penalty tally. Gregor Hunter eventually broke the deadlock with a straightforward penalty but Accies seized the initiative when Robbie Kent touched down for the first try of the afternoon.

However, by half time, the hosts had stepped up a gear and taken control through touchdowns in quick succession from Gregor Nelson and Wallace Nelson, both converted by Hunter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cammy Meager bagged the third Chieftains try in 50 minutes before a solid defensive effort by Accies kept the hosts at bay until the final play when Graeme Carson forced his way over to bag the bonus. Hunter added both conversions to end the day with a personal haul of 11 points.

The result leaves Chieftains second in the table behind Marr who were 28-19 winners over Jedforest, after Stephen Adair clinched the bonus point in injury time with a try that robbed the visitors of the narrow defeat bonus that had seemed likely. Jack Scott, Jamie Shedden and Mackenzie Pearce all dotted down for Marr, who have scored at least four tries in all but one their five matches, while Calum Inglis landed all four conversions.

Musselburgh extended their winning run at home to three matches by seeing off Aberdeen Grammar 40-24. Gregor Tait was the star man for the hosts, with four of his side’s six tries, the others coming from Rory Watt and Rory Hindhaugh.

The result leaves Aberdeen rooted to the bottom of the table and moves Musselburgh into third spot ahead of Glasgow Hawks, who went down 14-10 at Hawick. The Borderers snatched victory when skipper Matty Carryer touched down late in the game.

Elsewhere, GHA posted a second win of the campaign when they beat Selkirk 34-10 at Braidholm.