Coronavirus latest: Ireland v Italy Six Nations game postponed over Covid-19 outbreak

Ireland's Guinness Six Nations game against Italy in Dublin on March 7 has been postponed due to the risk posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) announced the decision following a meeting with Irish Health Minister Simon Harris and his advisers on Wednesday.

Ireland were also scheduled to play Italy in an Under-20 Six Nations game and women's international that weekend.

In a statement, the IRFU said: "The IRFU had a positive meeting with Minister Harris and his advisers today, where we requested a formal instruction as to the staging of the Ireland v Italy international matches over the weekend of March 6/8.

"At the outset we made it clear that the IRFU was supportive of the Governments' need to protect public health in relation to the coronavirus.

The IRFU continued: "We were then advised, formally, that the National Public Health Emergency team has determined that the series of matches should not proceed, in the interests of public health.

"The IRFU is happy to comply with this instruction.

"We will immediately begin to work with our Six Nations partners to look at the possibility of rescheduling the matches, and would hope to have an update on this in the coming days."

China has reported 77,658 cases and 2,663 deaths following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus that has spread to a variety of countries, including Italy, where authorities have swiftly put in restrictions.