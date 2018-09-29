Premiership: Currie Chieftains put 71 points past Hawks

Currie Chieftains were on fire to defeat Glasgow Hawks at Malleny Park in the Tennent’s Premiership, the hosts battling back from 21-12 down to win emphatically 71-28.

The visitors began strongly, but by the interval were 24-21 behind. And then the home side took control, running in 47 points in the second half.

Ben Robbins, Jamie Forbes and Joe Reynolds all bagged two tries apiece for Currie. Steve Hamilton, Gregor Hunter, Campbell Wilson, skipper Robbie Nelson and Matt Hooks also crossed.

Scotland Sevens cap Hunter kicked the rest of the points to give Currie a third win in five.

Fraser Renwick scored a hat-trick against his old club Hawick as Watsonians won 54-14 at Myreside, leaving the Greens bottom after their fifth reverse on the trot.

It was Hawick who opened the scoring very early on through a try by Dom Buckley, but converted scores from Renwick (2), Darcy Graham and Connor Boyle gave Watsonians the bonus point by half-time. After the interval former Scotland under-20 cap Renwick scored his third try with Jamie Hodgson and replacements Gregor Nelson and James Miller also crossing and Lee Millar adding three conversions.

Buckley scored his second for Hawick, but it looks like being a long season for them while skipper Shawn Muir went off with a knee injury.

Edinburgh Accies looked set to record their first win since promotion until a last-gasp penalty from Boroughmuir’s Greg Cannie gave them the 15-13 win at Raeburn Place. The hosts headed into the last couple of minutes 13-12 up, but Cannie kept his nerve to kick the three points and help his side take four points home to Meggetland.

Muir’s earlier tries had come from Tom Wilson and Craig Keddie.

Heriot’s enjoyed a hard-fought 19-17 victory at Bridgehaugh against Stirling County. Iain Wilson, Ross Jones and Charlie Simpson scored the Edinburgh club’s tries.