Biggar High and Shawlands Academy win Schools Cup finals

Biggar High School and Shawlands Academy girls teams lifted silverware at under-18 and under-15 levels respectively in the Scottish Schools Cup finals yesterday.

The matches were played at Scotstoun before the Scotland Women’s international and that created quite an occasion for the four squads involved.

Feebin Robinson was the star for Biggar in the under-18 match against Shawlands, running in a hat-trick of tries while Rachel Hill was also a prominent performer in the 43-19 victory.

In the under-15 final earlier in the day Shawlands had been dominant against Biggar. Favour Akinola was the star, causing all sorts of problems with her direct running and being awarded the player of the match award.

Jasmin Scott had set the tone for the match with the opening two tries and at 29-0 at half-time there was only going to be one winner in this one.

Shawlands won 49-0 in the end.