Stuart Hogg left out of Glasgow Warriors team for Leinster

Stuart Hogg has not been picked for Glasgow Warriors’ European Challenge Cup clash against Leinster on Sunday.

The Scotland full-back will not be risked in Dublin as he continues his comeback from the hip injury sustained in the narrow defeat by New Zealand last November.

Hogg aggravated the problem when he tried to kick a ball during the warm-up for the Australia Test a week later and was forced to pull out minutes before kick off.

Glasgow have just one more match before the Six Nations kicks off, against Exeter Chiefs on 20 January, leaving Hogg short of game-time ahead of Scotland’s opening match against Wales in Cardiff on 3 February.

Warriors had been hopeful that Hogg would be fit to play against Leinster.

Speaking earlier in the week, Glasgow forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys said: “We obviously don’t want to take a risk so if he’s right he’ll play, and if not he won’t.

“He’s making good progress. I think he should be right, if not this weekend then hopefully next week – so, it’s close.

“We are desperately keen to get him back. Scotland are desperately keen to have him playing in the Six Nations. So every caution will be taken with him.”

Glasgow have hooker George Turner back from suspension for the Leinster clash.

Jamie Bhatti and Siua Halanukonuka start either side of Turner and behind them Rob Harley again captains the side, shifting into the second-row alongside Greg Peterson.

It is the same back-three that started in Glasgow’s 40-20 victory over Zebre with Lee Jones and Niko Matawalu playing either side of Ruaridh Jackson.

Nick Grigg and Huw Jones remain in midfield, while Peter Horne starts at fly-half teaming up with Ali Price.

Adam Ashe, at 24, is the oldest member of a young back-row which also features Matt Smith (21) and Matt Fagerson (19).

Glasgow Warriors team to play Leinster in the European Rugby Champions Cup on Sunday (live on Sky Sports, 1pm).

15. Ruaridh Jackson

14. Lee Jones

13. Huw Jones

12. Nick Grigg

11. Niko Matawalu

10. Peter Horne

9. Ali Price

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. George Turner

3. Siua Halanukonuka

4. Rob Harley (c)

5. Greg Peterson

6. Matt Fagerson

7. Matt Smith

8. Adam Ashe

Substitutes

16. Grant Stewart

17. Alex Allan

18. D’Arcy Rae

19. Kiran McDonald

20. Chris Fusaro

21. George Horne

22. Brandon Thomson

23. Henry Pyrgos