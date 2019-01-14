Glasgow’s Scott Cummings not looking for help at Murrayfield

Glasgow lock Scott Cummings insists the fact Edinburgh could do them a favour this Friday has not been a topic of conversation in the Scotstoun dressing room.

If Richard Cockerill’s side can get the better of Montpellier at BT Murrayfield and win Pool 5 it would mean Glasgow would be through, too, before their match at Saracens the following day kicks off.

That would be Heineken Champions Cup history for Scottish rugby but Cummings, who scored a try in Sunday’s 33-24 home win over Cardiff Blues, said Glasgow are sticking to tunnel vision.

“If we win we don’t rely on anybody,” he said. “If you are having to rely on teams that’s not the best way forward. If we want to qualify and get a home quarter-final then we go out there and win.

“It doesn’t matter to us. It is good for Scottish rugby [to have both teams in the quarter-finals] but we have to just focus on our game. We don’t want to rely on anybody to get through. We only want to rely on ourselves to get through.

“We just know that if we get a win and a bonus point it would put us in a good position to top the pool. It will be a tough game down there [at Saracens].

“They have a big physical pack and like to play a bit of rugby. They will come at us and we have to be on top form.

“A lot of people say we are not the biggest team, don’t have the biggest pack but we know our way and if we play our way we can win. They have a big pack but we have the ability to counter that. We have to stop their game as best we can, make them do things they are not comfortable with.”

That doesn’t mean Glasgow will tailor their strategy at the weekend to avoid a physical contest.

“No, I would say the only way to beat a big pack is to beat them up front,” said the 22-year-old.

“If you are getting beaten up by a big pack it is hard to go anywhere. We have to match their physicality, our defence has to be solid and we cannot allow them to have parity anywhere.”

Cummings said they would be tapping South African prop Petrus du Plessis for insight into the club he helped to two European titles.

“He has been away for a year or two but he does have some experience in understanding what their mindset is,” said Cummings.

“He [Du Plessis] has had a big impact since he came. He has done a lot of coaching for the scrum and is helping out in that area a lot.

“We are seeing that on the park, with the extra stuff he is bringing in. He is definitely helping and I’m sure he will have knowledge on Saracens, but to be honest you know how they are going to play by watching them.

“Over the past couple of games we have not been perfect but [on Sunday] we found a way to win. We probably could have done a bit better in the first half with the wind, but to get the win is the important thing.”