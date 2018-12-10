Decision to stay at Glasgow not a trying one for Tommy Seymour

Try machine Tommy Seymour admits he had offers to leave but “none tempting enough” to prise him away from the place he has called home for the past eight years.

Speaking to the press at Scotstoun yesterday as the ink dried on his new one-year extended contract, which will keep the wing at Glasgow Warriors until 2020, he said it was a decision he had given thought to but, ultimately, was an easy one to make.

“At my age there’s going be a multitude of things to think about, but I can’t pay Glasgow a higher compliment when you consider a larger array of things at my age that Glasgow still comes out on top,” said the 30-year-old, who is Glasgow’s second most prolific ever tryscorer behind DTH van der Merwe and fourth on the Scotland all-time list.

Seymour arrived at Glasgow from Ulster in 2011 with one of the more interesting back stories. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, he grew up in Northern Ireland, via a spell in Dubai through his father’s work. Qualifying through his born and bred Glaswegian mother Sue, Seymour has gone on to proudly don a Scotland jersey 46 times and appear 122 times for the pro team of his mum’s home city.

“I love this club. Never did I think that it would be possible to be here as long as I have been,” he said. “I’m incredibly fortunate and it’s an honour that they still want me around.

“I could compliment Glasgow in a whole host of ways, but the fact my family is so happy here is important and I have made lifelong friends here as well. Some of them have left and some are still very much part of the club. I’m delighted to say I’ll be here for the next wee while at least.”

Following the 2017 Lions tour, on which Seymour ended as top tryscorer, there have been some challenging times, including injuries, off-field issues and a long Test try drought which he broke in style with a hat-trick against Fiji last month.

Seymour appears to be back to his old self this season and said: “It’s always nice staying injury free. We have a really talented group of wingers here so I’m fortunate I’ve been able to play a part in a few games so far this season. I’m really enjoying my rugby at the moment and I’m really happy.

“We’ve got a really exciting brand of rugby and some great inside backs who can allow guys like me some some space. It’s an exciting place to play, especially at Scotstoun when the supporters are in full voice. There’s no better feeling for me.”

With his immediate future cleared up, Seymour is now focused on continuing Glasow’s push to make the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup as they look to back up the weekend’s win in Lyon with another against the same opponents at home on Saturday, while also maintaining their play-off charge in the Guinness Pro14.

“I have full confidence that we can do it,” said the wing. “We didn’t do ourselves justice in the year we qualified in Europe [losing at Saracens in the last eight two season ago] but I don’t think it’s a pick and choose scenario.”

The general feeling is that Lyon are now a spent force in the competition after three straight defeats but Seymour said it is up to him and other senior players to ensure no complacency is allowed to creep in.

“We all have to drive that home,” he said. “We’ve talked about it today, this false idea that because it’s almost impossible for them to qualify they might do things differently. If anything it works to the contrary. If we take our eye off the ball that’s when teams like Lyon can sting you.”