Dave Rennie all but lost for words after Glasgow Warriors ‘hiding’

If Glasgow coach Dave Rennie looked a little shell-shocked after this one-sided encounter he had good reason to.

The Kiwi had had plenty to say about Saracens’ manipulation of match officials before the game but his mouth was too full of humble pie after this shellacking to say very much at all.

“It was hugely disappointing,” admitted Rennie, pictured, after the 56-27 defeat. “We got a hiding from a team that choked us. Their kick/chase game was good, they kicked down our end and they forced a lot of errors and so, yeah, massively disappointed.

“From an attack point of view when we held on to the ball for three or four phases we had them under a fair bit of pressure but we just didn’t do that enough.

“In the first half we were just really loose in regard to our kicking game. What they want to do is go from set piece to set piece and control the pace of the game and we allowed them to do that. You can’t put in a performance like that against a side like Saracens and hope to get a result.”

Saracens were on fire and the club boasts a depth of talent that matches any European rival.

England captain Owen Farrell pulled out late to attend the birth of his newborn but Alex Goode was ready made for the job and how Eddie Jones can ignore him is an enduring mystery.

“I just thought there were periods in the game when we looked really powerful, really dominant,” said Saracens coach Mark McCall. “We were better with the ball today. We can definitely improve defensively but overall, a brilliant team performance against a good side.”

Sadly Glasgow weren’t good yesterday. They didn’t even make average as Rennie more or less conceded.

“They are a good side, we were under par and they pumped us. That’s what happens at this level. You are a couple of cogs off and you can get embarrassed.”

Were there any positives to be gleaned from the wreckage?

“I am sure I will find something trawling through the video,” said the coach, “but nothing immediate.”