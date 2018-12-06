Ashe hopes to take ‘buzz’ of 14-man win into Lyon trip

Adam Ashe believes last weekend’s stunning 14-man toppling of Scarlets by what was largely Glasgow’s second team has provided the ideal injection of energy into a big European week.

Coach Dave Rennie will make sweeping changes to his team for tomorrow’s trip to face Lyon in Pool 3 of the Heineken Champions Cup but Ashe feels the heroics shown last Saturday have reverberated throughout the club.

“It was brilliant, one of the best wins I’ve been involved in with Glasgow as a player,” said the back-rower.

“A lot of the guys [not involved] were excited after the game, came into the changing room and the spirits were high, so I guess it just goes to show that we’ve got some really good depth here at this club that we can go out and beat teams with players who aren’t playing regularly.

“It was one of those games where every time I looked to the side of me there was somebody getting smashed.

“It was just amazing and the energy and buzz that brings, I guess the confidence as well is phenomenal, so I think it was one of those performances where we just dogged it out and everybody was really up for it and hitting hard and the physicality was there. When you get that right the chances of winning a game are high.”

Ashe, pictured, will hope to be involved when Rennie names his 23 at noon today but agreed that getting into the Glasgow back row is as tough as gaining international selection at present.

“It is,” he said. “This year the depth we have here, it probably comes back to the standard we train at. If you go out there on any Tuesday or Wednesday session, the speed and ferocity we train at is impressive.

“I was in the Scotland squad, but there’s not much of a jump when you go into the international camp compared with training here. So, it comes down to that. If you’re training like that it will transfer onto the pitch every week regardless of who’s playing.”

After bouncing back from the home defeat by Saracens with a win at Cardiff, Ashe believes Glasgow are well placed to make the necessary improvements and progress in Europe after a disappointing campaign was effectively ended at this stage last year.

“If you look at the last six games we’ve played, in general we’ve got our set-piece, our attacking maul, our defensive maul right,” said the 25-year-old. “There have been times when it’s slipped off a little bit and times when it’s gone really well, but when you come into the European games you need to get that right. The emphasis on detail on every single player out there doing their role is so important and for me that’s probably the biggest difference when it comes to European games.”