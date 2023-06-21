Champions Cup: Glasgow Warriors handed potential rematch with Toulon in Euro draw

The French side got the better of Glasgow in the final of the EPCR Challenge Cup last month and the two clubs have been drawn together in Pool 3 of the Champions Cup. There is no guarantee that they will meet each other as each team will play only four matches in the pool phase of the revamped competition which sees the 24 teams split into four groups of six.

Glasgow and Toulon are joined by Munster, Bayonne, Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints in a tough looking Pool 3. After four rounds of fixtures, the top four sides will qualify for the last 16, with the fifth-placed team dropping into the Challenge Cup. Only the sixth-placed team will be eliminated completely from European competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow qualified for the elite tournament after finishing fourth in the United Rugby Championship last season, winning the Scottish-Italian Shield. Exeter Chiefs, Champions Cup winners in 2020, are old foes for the Warriors who will still be smarting from the 52-17 hammering they suffered at Sandy Park in the 2021-22 season. Northampton and Munster are also former European champions, the Saints winning in 2000, and Munster triumphing in 2006 and 2008. Glasgow have never played a competitive match against Bayonne before. The first round of Champions Cup fixtures will take place on the weekend of December 8-9-10.

Champions Cup dates 2023/24

Round 1 – 8/9/10 December 2023

Round 2 – 15/16/17 December 2023

Round 3 – 12/13/14 January 2024

Glasgow Warriors lost to Toulon in last season's European Challenge Cup final. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Round 4 – 19/20/21 January 2024

Round of 16 – 5/6/7 April 2024

Quarter-finals – 12/13/14 April 2024

Semi-finals – 3/4/5 May 2024