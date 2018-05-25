Cameron Redpath sidelined with ACL injury, will miss England Summer Tour

Cameron Redpath will play no part in England’s Summer Tour of South Africa and will miss the Under-20s World Championships in France next month after undergoing surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Sale Sharks centre, son of former Scotland captain Bryan Redpath, had been due to travel with Eddie Jones’ squad but will now spend the majority of the 2018/19 campaign working his way back from the injury.

According to RugbyPass.com, Redpath is understood to have sustained the damage earlier in the season, during a training session with Sale.

It is unclear whether Jones will seek to bring in reinforcements to cover for the loss of Redpath. If he had been added to the touring squad for experience rather than to get game time then it’s unlikely a replacement will be called up.

Redpath senior is still hopeful that his son could switch allegiances to play for Scotland at full international level.

The 18-year-old has held talks with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend but has also trained with the England first team squad on numerous occasions over the past season.

His father told The Scotsman recently: “[Cam] knows what I think and that the broader family would like him to one day play for Scotland and there has been discussions with Gregor, but at the moment he is enjoying being part of a group of players below the full England squad who they see as coming through.

“Cam has a lot of respect for the Scottish mindset and the way the team are trying to play at the moment. It has been tough for him at times with a lot of chat flying about, but sometimes I just have to be a dad and not a Scotland supporter and his head has been turned a bit by the whole set-up down in England because there are good opportunities down there. Hand on heart though, I’d love to one day see him playing for Scotland.”

