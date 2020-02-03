Calcutta Cup: Confirmed, no Finn Russell in 37-man Scotland squad for Six Nations clash with England

Finn Russell has been omitted again after head coach Gregor Townsend named a 37-man squad for this Saturday's second Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield.

The squad reconvened at their Oriam training base in Edinburgh following Saturday's opening defeat by Ireland in Dublin and 27-year-old Racing 92 star Russell was not present.

He was excluded from the Ireland game following an alleged breach of team protocol two weeks ago.

Scotland will be looking to retain the Calcutta Cup, world rugby's oldest international trophy, for a third consecutive year following the 25-13 in 2018 and 38-38 draw at Twickenham just under 12 months ago.

SCOTLAND CALCUTTA CUP SQUAD

FORWARDS (21)

Simon Berghan (Edinburgh)

Jamie Bhatti (Edinburgh)

Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh)

Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors)

Alex Craig (Gloucester)

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh)

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors)

Allan Dell (London Irish)

Cornell du Preez (Worcester Warriors)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh)

Tom Gordon (Glasgow Warriors)

Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)

Nick Haining (Edinburgh)

Stuart McInally (Edinburgh)

Willem Nel (Edinburgh)

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh)

Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh)

Ben Toolis (Edinburgh)

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors)

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh)

BACKS (16)

Chris Harris (Gloucester)

Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors)

Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) CAPTAIN

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors)

Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints)

Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors)

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)

Sean Maitland (Saracens)

Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks)

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)

Henry Pyrgos (Edinburgh)

Matt Scott (Edinburgh)

Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors)

Ratu Tagive (Glasgow Warriors)

Duncan Weir (Worcester Warriors)