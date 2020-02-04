BT Murrayfield bids to host British and Lions in June 2021 warm-up match

The Scottish Rugby Union is hoping to host the British and Irish Lions for the first time ever with a bid to host the warm-up game ahead of next summer's tour to South Africa.

The match is proposed for late June and Wales and Ireland have also thrown their hats in the ring. Twickenham put their hands up back in March for what was then billed as a potential "£10 million blockbuster" match against France, Argentina or the Barbarians.

The Lions want the match to be held in the British Isles but English Premiership clubs' refusal to move the date of their Grand Final has scuppered Twickenham's chances, opening the door for the other home unions.

The SRU bid includes plans to turn the event into a "Festival of Rugby" with competitive pricing aimed at making the event a family day out.

A union spokesman said: "We are always open for business and have a track record of putting on big events beyond Scotland Test matches, such as football games for Celtic, Hearts and Liverpool. music concerts and European and Guinness Pro14 rugby finals.

"We have as rich a Lions history as any of the nations and it would be great to host the famous red jerseys on Scottish soil for the first time."

Recently, the Lions have played warm-up matches against the Barbarians in Hong Kong in 2013 and Argentina in Cardiff in 2005.

Warren Gatland's Lions kick-off their official 2021 tour against Stormers in Cape Town on 3 July.