British and Irish Lions: Stuart Hogg captain for South African tour opener as Hamish Watson and Finn Russell return

Stuart Hgg will captain the Lions in South Africa on their first appearance in an eight-game tour. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

He will be joined by fellow Scots Hamish Watson, Ali Price and Finn Russell in the team, plus Chris Harris making his debut. Another, Zander Fagerson is also in line for his first Lions appearance after being included among the substitutes.

Warren Gatland has made wholesale changes to his starting XV with Hogg coming in as skipper and 13 other changes from the side which defeated Japan 28-10 at Murrayfield last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only Welsh left wing Josh Adams survives the shake-up ahead of the match in Johannesburg which kicks off the eight match tour. Three of those will be against the Springboks.

“It’s good to have arrived and get the Tour underway,” said Gatland.

“We had a pleasing win last week up in Edinburgh, but there’s still plenty we need to get right on Saturday.

“I’ve been encouraged by the way the boys have trained this week. I feel it’s gone up a level from where we were in Jersey and we’re starting to see a better understanding of some of our tactics.

“There’s some new player combinations for us to have a look at this Saturday – which is good information for us as the Test Series approaches.

“My congratulations to all those playing their first game as a Lion, and also to Hoggy too – who I am sure will lead the side by example.”

EMIRATES LIONS v THE BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS

Saturday, July 3 2021 at Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg

Kick-off: 5pm (BST) – Live on Sky Sports

British and Irish Lions: 15. Stuart Hogg ©, 14. Louis Rees-Zammit, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Owen Farrell, 11. Josh Adams, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ali Price.

1. Wyn Jones, 2. Jamie George, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Jonny Hill, 6. Courtney Lawes, 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Taulupe Faletau.