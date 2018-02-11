Brewer lights up Edinburgh landmarks to celebrate Scotland win

Have your say

A beer giant has raised a glass to Scotland’s nail-biting victory over France today by beaming a message of congratulations on some Capital landmarks.

Tennent’s served up the triumphant message ‘FantasTique’ to honour Gregor Townsend’s Six Nations heroes.

The distinctive logo could be found across the city’s west end where thousands of fans passed through after the match at Murrayfield.

Bars across the Capital are expected to be busy tonight as thirsty fans toast the 32 - 26 victory over France, only the third time Scotland has beaten Les Bleus since the competition was extended to six teams in 2000.

Greig Laidlaw was the toast of BT Murrayfield once again as his 22 points helped Scotland back from the brink.

Scotland are next up against England in two weeks’ time in what is an eagerly awaited Culcutta Cup match.