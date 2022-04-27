Brain health clinic for former Scotland rugby players launched in hope of preventing dementia in later life

Gordon Bulloch (former Scotland player), Professor Craig Ritchie (Director, Brain Health Scotland), Dr James Robson (Chief Medical Officer, Scottish Rugby) and Jilly McCord (former Scotland player) at the launch of the Brain Health Clinic at BT Murrayfield,. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The pilot scheme will be used to provide risk profiling and prevention planning ahead of similar services being available to the general public through the NHS.

Described as providing a ‘brain health MOT’, the clinic will invite ex-Scotland internationals to take advantage of the service to help assess possible risks to future brain health.

Scottish Rugby is hosting the clinic which will be delivered by Professor Craig Ritchie, Professor Psychiatry of Ageing at the University of Edinburgh, and Director, Brain Health Scotland.

Invitations to undergo an assessment are being issued this week to former male and female players in the 40 to 60 age bracket.

Those taking part will undertake a three-stage investigation phase involving blood testing, brain scanning and health/lifestyle interviews which will help build a picture of how the clinicians can best support the individual with a brain health plan.

The plan is to help manage future health through help and advice on key lifestyle factors such as physical exercise, sleep, diet, sociability and keeping mentally active.

The patient will see the clinician at least two to three times over several months, with their GP notified of outcomes. Their results will provide a benchmark to monitor future brain health.

Former Scotland hooker Gordon Bulloch is supporting the brain health initiative.

A statement from Scottish Rugby said: “The clinic concept is designed to develop both a service to former players exposed to contact sport and also a blueprint which forms the basis of a service that is being developed within the NHS for the public and will be rolled out nationally by 2025.

“It also has the potential to be developed internationally and clinics delivered across the wider global rugby community.

“The Brain Health Clinic has been made possible by bringing together world-leading brain health medical experts based in Scotland and the UK.

“Brain Health Scotland, Alzheimer Scotland, the University of Edinburgh and World Rugby have all contributed time, expertise and resources towards the ambition of establishing the clinic and its objectives alongside Scottish Rugby, which is funding and hosting the pilot to continue its on-going role in supporting medical initiatives delivering player welfare programmes.”

Dr James Robson, Scottish Rugby’s Chief Medical Officer, said: “While a lot is known about physical and mental health, the health of our brain is an area we continue to learn more about and the clinic is a ground-breaking and essential step in taking that understanding further, and supporting those who have played rugby as they enter later life.”

Professor Ritchie said: “Through Brain Health Scotland and this collaboration with Scottish Rugby we are bringing a compelling evidence base into practice. We now know that brain changes take place in mid-life that if left unmanaged could lead to dementia in later life.

“We also know a lot about the risk factors for these changes and what can accelerate or slow them down.

“We still need to know more, but we know enough to start working with, and for, former players to help them manage their brain health.

“Very soon, we expect very similar services to be launched for the general public within the NHS. The collaboration with Scottish Rugby has really helped accelerate the parallel work we are doing with the NHS."

The initiative is being supported by former Scotland and Lions hooker Gordon Bulloch who said: “None of us are getting any younger and no-one knows what is around the corner so it’s best to be as prepared as you can.

“I think the work that’s gone in so far to develop the clinic to offer this service to former players can only be beneficial. Brain health and physical health go hand in hand and the more we can understand this area the more support we can give players of earlier generations and those who are playing now in the future.”