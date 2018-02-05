League safety beckons for Boroughmuir after defeat of Stirling

Boroughmuir coach Peter Wright emerged from the dressing room after his players dismantled a bewildered, tactically poor Stirling, relishing the knowledge that victory had earned them a shot at survival in the Premiership with three games left to play.

With Marr detached at the foot of the table, the latest results mean that there are only three points separating four clubs fighting to avoid the relegation play-off place, with second-bottom Muir having a game in hand over Hawick and Glasgow Hawks.

“I told the guys that if we always played with that kind of commitment, determination and concentration we wouldn’t be where we are in the table,” Wright, pictured, said. “It is good to have our destiny in our own hands.”

Boroughmuir started well on Saturday and simply got better as the game went on, establishing full control on a heavy pitch and running in six tries.

The re-arranged fixture was shifted from Meggetland to Lasswade because Muir’s usual pitch had been pre-booked for an American football match. But the lack of home advantage seemed to spur Muir to a different level, while Stirling froze like rabbits in the rain-streaked headlights.

Three early penalties by Muir stand-off Chris Laidlaw set up a nice platform on which were piled two tries by half-time.

The Stirling defence held out until blindside flanker Harry Henderson was binned for one offence too many, leaving a space for his opposite number Aubrey MnCube to crash through and touch down.

Henderson was back on when Muir centre Greig Cannie broke the line to set up a surge that resulted in winger Jordan Edmunds’ try. Laidlaw, who only missed one kick all day, converted both to make it 23-0 at half-time.

At the start of the second half, Stirling had a brief period of control until Muir hooker Johnny Matthews showed great strength and awareness to breenge his way over the line for the third try. Edmunds and Laidlaw set up the fourth try to be finished by No 8 Rob Ure.

Stirling, to their credit, battled gamely and, with Muir relaxing slightly with the bonus point in the bag, loosehead prop Remy Cheis grabbed a consolation try before Muir full-back Grant McConnell and then winger Mike Brown crossed to rack up the half dozen.

Stirling coach Graeme Young said: “I thought we started well then all of a sudden we are nine points down and there were a couple of tries and Laidlaw was kicking brilliantly to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

“We had to defend for long periods and, although the scoreboard doesn’t reflect it, we defended well but the reality is we made mistakes and gave away penalties.”