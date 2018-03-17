Glasgow Hawks 0 - 27 Boroughmuir: Muir survive with win

Boroughmuir live to fight another season in the BT Premiership after securing a bonus-point win over Glasgow Hawks.

Four second-half tries from Jonny Edmunds, Grant McConnell, Sean Kennedy and Michael Brown helped lift the Meggetland outfit into sixth place. The defeat for Hawks, coupled with Hawick’s victory over Melrose, leaves the Old Anniesland side facing the uncertainty of the relegation play-off.

“To win the game was key and we did that with an outstanding performance,” Boroughmuir coach Peter Wright said. With a strong wind and intermittent snowfall there was little surprise that neither side managed to produce much attacking rugby in the opening half, Chris Laidlaw’s 39th minute penalty eventually breaking the deadlock.

Muir took control after the break, running in a quartet of tries, with Laidlaw converting two of them.