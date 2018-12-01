Boroughmuir 29 - 12 Glasgow Hawks: Muir claim third win on spin

Boroughmuir claimed their third Tennent’s Premiership win on the spin with this home victory over Hawks.

The home side had the majority of the possession in the opening 15 minutes and they took the lead when full-back Gavin Parker kicked a penalty. Seven minutes later their first try arrived through second-row Tom Drennan and when Parker converted, it was 10-0.

The hosts continued to dominate and try number two came in the 27th minute when loosehead prop Ross Dunbar went over. Parker converted. Eight minutes before the break hooker Johnny Matthews scored his 13th league try of the season from a driving maul to make it 22-0.

Hawks did get on the scoresheet before the interval with a try from full-back Josh Henderson from close range.

The second half was a much tighter affair, but Muir made sure of the bonus point with a fourth try through Dunbar. Parker converted.

Hawks scored their second try two minutes later through replacement back Cameron Symes, but the points stayed in Edinburgh.