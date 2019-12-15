Boroughmuir 20 - 30 Watsonians: Millar kicks visitors back to Super6 summit

Watsonians were far less dominant than they had been against the same opponents a week earlier but they completed the double over Boroughmuir Bears yesterday to make it five wins on the bounce.

The victory ensured Watsonians returned to the top of the Super6 table, having been dislodged on Saturday when Ayrshire Bulls beat Stirling County. They also lifted the Allan McNish Trophy, named in memory of their former club president and awarded to the victor in games between the Edinburgh rivals.

With Glasgow pro Johnny Matthews back in their ranks, Boroughmuir had the upper hand for lengthy periods in each half, and outscored their rivals by four tries to three, Matthews scoring twice. But, as well as kicking astutely from hand, Watsonians captain Lee Millar, pictured, added 15 points to his team’s tally with three conversions and three penalties, while Bears scrum-half Kyle McGhie was off target with all four of his conversion attempts.

“We were very competitive, and I think we were equal or better,” Boroughmuir coach Graham Shiel said. “Watsonians took their chances well, and Lee Millar is very dangerous in the game that they play. If you can stop Lee Millar from putting them into areas of the pitch, that’s probably the key.”

Watsonians lacked the control they had enjoyed in their 28-10 win over the Bears at Myreside, but they largely annulled Matthews’ threat in the second half. “I thought Boroughmuir were really good today – they were a different side to the one that turned up at Myreside last week,” winning coach Fergus Pringle said. “They put our scrum under pressure in the first half and we struggled a bit there. They put our lineout maul D under pressure in the first half and we struggled a bit there too. We spoke about it at half-time and I thought we were better in the second half in both those areas.” For all that they were on top for a long time, Boroughmuir were only briefly ahead, after replying to a Millar penalty with Matthews’ first try. Mesu Kunavula and Callum Atkinson exchanged scores to make it 10-10, before late in the half Harrison Courtney put Watsonians back in front. Then, with visiting lock Jamie Hodgson in the sinbin following repeated team offences, Matthews’ second try made it 15-17 at the break.

In the second half, Bears winger Cammie Gray got his side back on terms after Millar had made it 15-20, but the Watsonians captain’s third penalty nudged them back in front, then with time running out Ruaraidh Smith finished off in the left corner.