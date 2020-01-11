Bordeaux-Begles 32 - 17 Edinburgh: Defiant defeat for Cockerill’s men

Edinburgh suffered a defeat that ends their hopes of securing a home quarter-final in the European Challenge Cup. But the loss in the Aquitaine sunshine was not surprising against a Bordeaux side that currently leads the way in the Top 14 and has not lost at home since last April.

However, qualification is still likely for the Scottish outfit, for whom a bonus point win over Agen next Saturday will secure a best runner-up berth and an away quarter final – potentially involving another trip to Bordeaux.

Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill admitted that the physical demands on several of his hardened internationals forced his hand in allowing several to take a rest. However, he was delighted with the performance of some of his less experienced players, and made it clear that he will look to strengthen the side for Saturday’s encounter.

“We could have picked other bodies in the team that may have made us stronger. We wanted to use the opportunity to look after players. It’s been a big World Cup and it’s going to be a big Six Nations,” said Cockerill.

“As a group we’ve taken a step forward today and sometimes wining isn’t the outcome that takes us a step forward from where we are as a club at this point,” he added before saying of the clash with Agen, “I will pick as strong a side as I think is available.”

Edinburgh started well and tested the home defence on a couple of occasions, with Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe both having a tilt, before Jaco van der Walt opened the scoring with a sweetly struck penalty after 10 minutes.

The visitors suffered a blow when Bill Mata was forced off, John Barclay taking his place in the Edinburgh back row. Bordeaux squared matters when Matthieu Jalibert booted a penalty as the clock ticked past the 18-minute mark, but another searing burst by Graham offered further evidence that Cockerill’s men could trouble the hosts if they had the courage and the enterprise to have a go.

However, the hosts also have flair and pace behind the scrum and they exhibited both to chalk up the first try of the afternoon. Jalibert’s vision picked out Semi Radradra with a beautifully weighted kick and the Fijian international offered an insight into why Bristol have signed him when he thundered down the wing and crashed over. Jalibert added the conversion then did so again after Radradra had done the spadework for Santiago Cordero to bag the try that helped Bordeaux reach the break 17-3 ahead.

Edinburgh restarted with similar energy as they had shown in the first period and they clawed back seven points with a counter-attack from deep in their own 22 when Mark Bennett intercepted and fed Hamish Watson, who freed Van der Merwe to turn on the after-burners and sprint over, with Van der Walt converting.

However, Bordeaux responded instantly when Yann Lesgourgues plunged over and Jalibert converted before slotting a penalty. The match was ended as a contest when Peni Kovekalou forced his way over following a renewed spell of pressure.

Yet Edinburgh displayed the spirit Cockerill had demanded of them and had the last word when Bennett raced in for his side’s second score. Simon Hickey converted, but that late score did little to dampen the celebrations of the home side who have never before reached the knockout phase.

“We played the game the way we wanted to play it – with pace, moving the ball and we were precise,” said Bordeaux coach Christophe Urios. “I thought we dominated physically.”