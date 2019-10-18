Boost for France ahead of Rugby World Cup quarter-final with Wales as scrum-half Antoine Dupont passes fitness test

Have your say

Scrum-half dangerman Antoine Dupont is fit for France's World Cup quarter-final against Wales on Sunday.

Dupont, who Wales head coach Warren Gatland believes is one of the world's best number nines, had been troubled by a back problem.

But he will take his place alongside half-back partner Romain Ntamack in Oita.

France head coach Jacques Brunel has made five changes from the side that defeated Tonga last time out.

Dupont replaces Baptiste Serin, while skipper Guilhem Guirado returns, in addition to lock Bernard Le Roux, wing Yoann Huget and centre Gael Fickou.

Full-back Maxime Medard is the only survivor from the France team that beat Wales 9-8 in the 2011 World Cup semi-finals.

Team: M Medard; D Penaud, V Vakatawa, G Fickou, Y Huget; R Ntamack, A Dupont; J Poirot, G Guirado (capt), R Slimani, B Le Roux, S Vahaamahina, W Lauret, C Ollivon, G Alldritt.

Replacements: C Chat, C Baille, E Setiano, P Gabrillagues, L Picamoles, B Serin, C Lopez, V Rattez.