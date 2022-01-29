Boan Venter hat-trick unable to spare Edinburgh from defeat at Ospreys

Boan Venter of Edinburgh dives over to score a try in the defeat to Ospreys. Photo by Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans/Shutterstock (12781376ad)

A charged down conversion attempt from outside half Jaco van der Walt was important in giving the Ospreys a cushion of more than a penalty in the final minutes.

Then a kick to the corner by wing Emiliano Boffeli went dead instead of providing a try scoring opportunity from the lineout, allowing the home team to close it out for a first win after five losses for them.

All of which was harsh on an unlikely hat-trick hero for Edinburgh in loosehead prop Boan Venter, who covered around 12 yards for his three tries, but barged his way through quite a few defenders.

“We are really disappointed, we did enough to win – certainly in the first half – putting them under a lot of pressure with our kicking game,” said head coach Mike Blair afterwards.

“We had the upper hand with the Ospreys not challenging us when playing from deeper, so I was disappointed that in the second half we gave them some easy ins.

“These things happen (the missed kicks), there were elements through the game we could have done better, we gave too many penalties away and could have been penalised for a couple of others as well.”

A week ahead of the Calcutta Cup Edinburgh were without their front line internationals, while the Ospreys were also without their main Wales players even though that meant missing fewer players than their visitors.

Edinburgh’s key blows in the first half were struck when the Ospreys were reduced to 14 players, experienced lock Lloyd Ashley yellow carded for a professional block.

It allowed Edinburgh loosehead Boan Venter to notch his first two tries. Number one came from close range after a driving lineout on the line was halted.

He had a bit more to do for the second, using an overlap outside him to break through the defence and stagger and stretch his way to the line past the remaining defenders who seemed to expect some sleight of hand instead. Outside half Jaco van der Walt converted both.

Edinburgh could easily have scored a third after a clever van der Walt chip ahead was regathered by wing Darcy Graham. Lock Marshall Sykes was on hand and probably could have gone all the way Venter-style, but instead his pass was intercepted.

The Ospreys got back within a score straight after the break, working their way into the Edinburgh 22 thanks to some penalties and then a half break by Kiwi centre Michael Collins allowed full back Mat Protheroe to score.

More indiscipline allowed the Ospreys back to the Edinburgh line, No 8 Mesu Kunavula late tackling Myler. A lineout move allowed hooker Sam Parry to score in the corner, with Myler adding the two points from touch.

Edinburgh retook the lead with Venter reprising his role for the first try and barging his way over from short range for a hat trick.

However with van der Walt not adding the conversion two more Myler penalties were enough to see his side home.

Scorers: Ospreys: Tries – Protheroe, Parry. Cons – Myler (2). Pens – Myler (3).

Edinburgh: Tries – Venter (3). Cons – van der Walt (2).

Ospreys: M Protheroe; K Giles, M Collins, K Williams, L Morgan; S Myler, R Webb (Capt); N Smith, S Parry, T Botha, R Davies, L Ashley, W Griffiths, H Deaves, E Roots. Subs: E Taione for Parry 63, R Jones for Smith 63, R Henry for Botha 63, H Sutton for Ashley 78, M Morris for Deaves 52, RM Williams not used, G Anscombe for Giles 52, TT Wheeler for K Williams 75.

Edinburgh: H. Immelman; D. Graham, M. Currie, C. Hutchison, E. Boffelli; J. van der Walt; H. Pyrgos (capt);B. Venter, D. Cherry, A. Williams, M. Sykes, G. Young, M. Bradbury, C. Boyle M. Kunavula.

Subs: A McBurney for Cherry 46, H Courtney for Venter 73, LR Atalifo for Williams 46, J Hodgson for Young 46-79, B Muncaster for Kunavuna 63 , B Vellacott for Pyrgos 70, C Savala not used , M Bennett for Currie 70.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR).

Attendance: 4,558.