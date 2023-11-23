Blair Kinghorn has been named in the Edinburgh side to play Benetton at Hive Stadium on Friday night despite being heavily linked with a move to Toulouse.

Blair Kinghorn has been named in the Edinburgh team to play Benetton. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The French press is reporting that the Scotland full-back will arrive in Toulouse “in the coming days” and will join the club as a replacement for Melvyn Jaminet, the France international who is joining Toulon.

Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach, confirmed talks were ongoing but that nothing had been finalised. “Blair is available as you can see,” said Everitt. “There has been a lot of speculation about Blair’s move to France which we are aware of and there are negotiations that are taking place. But there is nothing formal yet so at the moment it’s just speculation and we will treat it as such.”

Kinghorn, 26, is contracted to Edinburgh until the end of the season. He has been with the club since school and Friday’s match will be his 139th in the colours of his home-town team. Toulouse, the French champions and the only club to have won the European Champions Cup five times, are one of the stellar names in world rugby and any move would offer the 50-times capped Kinghorn the chance to rub shoulders with the game’s elite.

While recently redeployed at full-back by club and country, Kinghorn spent the previous two seasons as a stand-off and can also play on the wing and it is understood his versatility appealed to Toulouse. Whether Friday’s match turns out to be his last for Edinburgh remains to be seen as he lines up in a strong-looking home side. It will be a special occasion for Jamie Ritchie who will make his 100th appearance for the club. Like Kinghorn, Ritchie joined Edinburgh straight from school and this is his tenth season with the capital team.

There will be a first Edinburgh start for Ali Price. The Scotland scrum-half, who moved on loan from Glasgow Warriors, made his debut off the bench in the win over Bulls last Friday but is preferred to Ben Vellacott as the starting nine this week.

Price’s inclusion is one of four changes made by Everitt. Matt Currie returns from injury to start at outside centre as Mark Bennett misses out after picking up a hamstring strain in training earlier this week. Dave Cherry is handed a start at hooker after coming off the bench in recent weeks, while Luke Crosbie returns to the fray at No 8 in place of Bill Mata, who remains in concussion protocol.

Edinburgh Rugby (v Benetton Rugby, Hive Stadium, BKT United Rugby Championship, Friday, 7.35pm)

15. Blair Kinghorn; 14. Wes Goosen, 13. Matt Currie, 12. James Lang, 11. Duhan van der Merwe; 10. Ben Healy, 9. Ali Price; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Dave Cherry, 3. WP Nel, 4. Glen Young, 5. Grant Gilchrist (capt), 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Connor Boyle, 8. Luke Crosbie.