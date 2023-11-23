Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach, is confident Blair Kinghorn won’t allow speculation over a move to Toulouse to distract him as the capital club host Benetton at Hive Stadium on Friday night.

Blair Kinghorn has been named in the Edinburgh team to play Benetton. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The French press is reporting that the Scotland full-back will arrive in Toulouse “in the coming days” and will join the club as a replacement for Melvyn Jaminet, the France international who is heading to Toulon.

Everitt acknowledged that negotiations were ongoing and seemed resigned to losing the player but had no qualms about selecting him to face Benetton and believes he may also be available for the match against Ulster next weekend. “There has been a lot of speculation about Blair’s move to France which we are aware of and there are negotiations that are taking place,” said Everitt. “But there is nothing formal yet so at the moment it’s just speculation and we will treat it as such.

“It probably is distracting for him during the week, but this is not something that would have come up overnight or over the last few days. These rumours might have happened a couple of weeks back, and he has still performed, being a professional. And in the modern day we have to accept and trust that his mind is on the job at hand, which is to play rugby - and play as best as he can against Benetton and Ulster.

“So I don’t doubt his ability and his commitment to the club. He’s been here for nine years, he’s been a standout player for this club over that period of time, and he’s extremely popular in Edinburgh. So I don’t think that he’ll put himself first and let the people down that have supported him throughout his career.”

Kinghorn, 26, is contracted to Edinburgh until the end of the season. He has been with the club since school and Friday’s match will be his 139th in the colours of his home-town team. Toulouse, the French champions and the only club to have won the European Champions Cup five times, are one of the stellar names in world rugby and any move would offer the 50-times capped Kinghorn the chance to rub shoulders with the game’s elite, including France captain Antoine Dupont and his half-back partner Romain Ntamack. The opportunity awaiting Kinghorn is not lost on Everitt who believes Toulouse are looking to recruit the player as part of a drive to recapture the Champions Cup, a trophy they have not lifted since 2021.

“Toulouse have been one of the best clubs in the world for some time now,” said Everitt. “Even when they weren’t winning, in the Pro14 everyone spoke about Toulouse. And the quality of the player that they have there now is unbelievable. They’ve pretty much got the French national team. We also saw that when those French internationals don’t play for Toulouse, they don’t do as well as they do. So it will certainly strengthen them. Because they want a player like Blair, it obviously puts down a statement that they want to win the Heineken Cup - they haven’t done that for some time now. We’ll just wait and see what the outcome of that is.”

While recently redeployed at full-back by club and country, Kinghorn spent the previous two seasons as a stand-off and can also play on the wing and his versatility will have appealed to Toulouse who already have France’s first choice full-back Thomas Ramos on their books.

Whether Friday’s match turns out to be Kinghorn’s last for Edinburgh remains to be seen and he is part of a strong-looking home side. It will be a special occasion for Jamie Ritchie who will make his 100th appearance for the club. Like Kinghorn, Ritchie joined Edinburgh straight from school and this is the Scotland captain’s tenth season with the capital team.

There will be a first Edinburgh start for Ali Price. The Scotland scrum-half, who moved on loan from Glasgow Warriors, made his debut off the bench in the win over Bulls last Friday but is preferred to Ben Vellacott as the starting nine this week.

Price’s inclusion is one of four changes made by Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach. Matt Currie returns from injury to start at outside centre as Mark Bennett misses out after picking up a hamstring strain in training earlier this week. Dave Cherry is handed a start at hooker after coming off the bench in recent weeks, while Luke Crosbie returns to the fray at No 8 in place of Bill Mata, who remains in concussion protocol. Summer signing and stand-off Tim Swiel is named among the replacements, and could make his competitive debut for Edinburgh. English-born, but raised in Cape Town, Swiel is well known to Everitt having worked under him at the Sharks. The experienced 30-year-old has also played for Western Province, Harlequins, Newcastle Falcons and DHL Stormers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh are looking to end their run of three home games with a third win on the bounce before heading back out on the road to play Ulster next Saturday. Benetton suffered their first defeat of the season when they lost 26-12 to Glasgow last weekend and they have not won in Scotland since beating Edinburgh at Myreside in September 2017. This a fixture in which home advantage has proved key, with the last seven meetings between the sides having all been won by the hosts. Benetton have Tongan international centre Malakai Fekitoa back in their starting XV and there is place on the bench for Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, the former Edinburgh and Scotland scrum-half.

Edinburgh v Benetton (Hive Stadium, BKT United Rugby Championship, Friday, 7.35pm. TV: live on Viaplay)

Edinburgh: 15. Blair Kinghorn; 14. Wes Goosen, 13. Matt Currie, 12. James Lang, 11. Duhan van der Merwe; 10. Ben Healy, 9. Ali Price; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Dave Cherry, 3. WP Nel, 4. Glen Young, 5. Grant Gilchrist (capt), 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Connor Boyle, 8. Luke Crosbie.

Replacements: 16. Ewan Ashman, 17. Boan Venter, 18. Angus Williams, 19. Marshall Sykes, 20. Tom Dodd, 21. Ben Vellacott, 22. Tim Swiel, 23. Chris Dean.

Benetton: 15. Rhyno Smith; 14. Paolo Odogwu, 13. Malakai Fekitoa, 12. Marco Zanon, 11. Ignacio Mendy; 10. Jacob Umaga, 9. Andy Uren; 1. Thomas Gallo, 2. Giacomo Nicotera, 3. Giosuè Zilocchi, 4. Edoardo Iachizzi, 5. Eli Snyman, 6. Alessandro Izekor, 7. Michele Lamaro (capt), 8. Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: 16. Bautista Bernasconi, 17. Mirco Spagnolo, 18. Tiziano Pasquali, 19. Riccardo Favretto, 20. Toa Halafihi, 21. Henry Time-Stowers, 22. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 23. Giacomo Da Re.