Bid from BBC for exclusive broadcast of Scotland's Six Nations games at Murrayfield

Scotland’s Six Nations games at Murrayfield could find a home on BBC for the next three championships, under a new proposal from broadcasters.

By Angus Wright
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 2:04 pm
Ofcom is considering a request tabled by ITV and the BBC for the competition to be broadcast exclusively on terrestrial TV until 2024.

Starting with France's defence of their title next year, the pair hope that the home matches of England, Ireland, France and Italy will be televised on Channel 3 (ITV, STV, UTV), while home games of Wales and Scotland will be shown on either BBC One or BBC Two.

"We are provisionally minded to approve the requests, subject to responses to the consultation from interested parties, which must be submitted on January 7," an Ofcom statement read.

Though outside of TV sports’ ‘crown jewels’, Six Nations matches involving home countries are designated as Group B Listed Events and Ofcoms's approval is needed for broadcasters to secure exclusive live television coverage.

