Ben Toolis signs new Edinburgh deal as Scotland lock extends stay

Scotland cap has made more than 100 appearances for the Capital club

Edinburgh have announced that Scotland international lock Ben Toolis has signed a new contract.

Toolis, 27, is part of the Scotland squad for this season's Guinness Six Nations Championship.

He has won 22 caps and made more than 100 appearances for Guinness PRO14 side Edinburgh, who in a club statement said the deal "commits his immediate future to the club" without specifying the length of the contract.

"Ben is one of the most athletic locks in the league, while his ability and leadership at the lineout is key to the way we play," head coach Richard Cockerill told Edinburgh's official website.

"We are delighted to see him re-sign, and I've got no doubt that he will continue to be a big player for this club in the years to come."