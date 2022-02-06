'Believe in your team' - Pundit's message to Scotland fans after Six Nations win over England

Scotland fans have been told to “believe” in Gregor Townsend’s team after they defeated England in their Six Nations opener.

The Scots lived up to pre-match pressure and expectation to win 20-17 at a packed BT Murrayfield.

Former Welsh star Sam Warburton told supporters to get behind the team and allow themselves to have expectations.

“Without putting too much pressure on Scotland, I thought they had to win today to prove to themselves,” he said.

"They have got a heck of a team. They've been building it since 2018. They've been building so nicely.

"I hope this is a real turning point for Scotland fans. Expect your team to win, believe in your team. You have got a fantastic side, great individuals, a really good forward pack.

"I thought Scotland did what they had to do. They had all the pressure on them, they soaked it up and came out the other end. I thought Scotland were brilliant.”

Scotland fans during Scotland v England at BT Murrayfield. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

