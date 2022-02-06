'Believe in your team' - Pundit's message to Scotland fans after Six Nations win over England

The Scots lived up to pre-match pressure and expectation to win 20-17 at a packed BT Murrayfield.

Former Welsh star Sam Warburton told supporters to get behind the team and allow themselves to have expectations.

“Without putting too much pressure on Scotland, I thought they had to win today to prove to themselves,” he said.

"They have got a heck of a team. They've been building it since 2018. They've been building so nicely.

"I hope this is a real turning point for Scotland fans. Expect your team to win, believe in your team. You have got a fantastic side, great individuals, a really good forward pack.

"I thought Scotland did what they had to do. They had all the pressure on them, they soaked it up and came out the other end. I thought Scotland were brilliant.”

Scotland fans during Scotland v England at BT Murrayfield. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)