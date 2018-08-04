New Scotland-Wales cross-border competition confirmed for 2019/20

Have your say

Scotland’s Super Six franchise clubs will face the top six in the Welsh Principality Premiership as part of a new cross-border competition.

Scottish Rugby Union chief executive Mark Dodson told delegates at today’s AGM that a deal had been struck with the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Super Six tournament was set up for the start of the 2018/19 campaign, with semi-professional teams Ayr, Boroughmuir, Heriot’s, Melrose, Stirling and Watsonians all awarded franchises.

And the sextet are keen to face clubs from outwith Scotland, although Dodson did not disclose exact details of the proposed new tournament.

Last year’s Principality Premiership was won by Merthyr, with Llandovery finishing in second spot. The rest of the top six was made up of Pontypridd, RGC 1404, Carmarthen Quins and Ebbw Vale.

There are plans to reduce the size of the division from 16 teams to 12 for the 2019/20 campaign.