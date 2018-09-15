Ayr 43 - 15 Stirling County

A barn-storming second-half show, in which they scored 26 unanswered points, carried Ayr to victory – even though the hosts were lucky to still be in the contest at the interval.

A spot of Niko Matawalu magic, carried on by Shaun Macdonald, saw Ewan Magarvie dot down in ten minutes for the visitors. Andrew Goudie converted and while Frazier Climo quickly kicked a penalty, Ratu Tagive’s strong burst and slick off-load saw Ross Bundy score to give Stirling County a 12-3 lead.

A yellow card for Craig Robertson for high-tackling Kyle Rowe allowed Ayr to close the gap when Blair Macpherson rumbled over from the penalty line-out, but Goudie’s penalty put County 15-10 up as half-time approached.

However, a superb break from Grant Anderson set up Rowe for a walk-in try, converted by Climo to make it 17-15 to Ayr at the change-over.

Rowe grabbed his fifth try in three games for Ayr, before, in the final quarter, solid Ayr pressure enabled David Corbenici to barge over, Climo converting. Late tries from Macpherson and Dutchman Amir Rademaker, both converted by Climo, sealed a good win for the home side.