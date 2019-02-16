Ayr 34 - 19 Currie Chieftans: Ayr come out on top in cracker

The two top sides in the Tennent’s Premiership produced a Scottish Cup tie to remember, before Ayr’s forward power and defensive excellence nullified some terrific three-quarter play from the visitors.

“They are a very good side, so we needed to be at our best, and take our chances to win, and I am happy with the outcome,” said Ayr coach Peter Murchie at the end.

Ayr made a great start with tries from Blair Macpherson, and a length-of-the-field effort finished off by Danny McCluskey, both converted by Frazier Climo, put them 14-0 ahead, before Currie came back with two splendid tries.

The first, by Ben Robbins was unconverted, the second, by Scott McGinley, was converted by Gregor Hunter but, right on the interval, a Climo penalty gave Ayr a five-point half-time lead, 17-12.

The next try was crucial and Ayr got it, Climo sending Grant Anderson, left, over in 45 minutes.

Macpherson’s second score, in 64 minutes, put further daylight between the sides and when Tommy Spinks scored the home side’s fourth try in 74 minutes, it was game over. However, Currie kept attacking and replacement Steven Hamilton went over, Hunter converting to give them the last word in a terrific cup tie.