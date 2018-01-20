Ayr 33 - 22 Marr: Derby honours go to Ayr

Ayr, without hitting their straps, won this strange Ayrshire derby by five tries to four, to climb above the idle Currie into second place in the BT Premiership. But, the victory was by no means clearcut in a helter-skelter, and at times scrappy, battle.

Marr had the better of the first quarter in possession terms, but found themselves 14-0 down to a hack and chase try by Scott Lyle, which he converted in six minutes, and a superb solo score, by David Armstrong, surging through from Tommy Spinks’s line-out tap down, Lyle again converting.

Grant Baird then cut the deficit, but, almost immediately, Robbie Smith pirated some ruck ball, Ayr moved it wide and Lyle was out-sprinted to his own kick-ahead by Grant Anderson, before goaling the conversion.

Marr would not lie down and Richard Dalgleish won another hack and chase race for Marr’s second unconverted try. But, Ayr clinched the bonus point in 36 minutes when Frazier Climo surged over and Lyle again converted.

In the final 15 minutes, Robbie Nairn stretched Ayr’s lead by winning the race to man of the match Craig Gossman’s grubber, this was unconverted, before Marr finished strongly; tries from Angus Johnstone and Ross Miller, with Dougie Steele converting Miller’s try, with the final kick of the game, earning them a four-try bonus.