Ayr 29 - 3 Edinburgh Accies: Leaders return to winning ways

Forward dominance was the key to Ayr’s return to winning ways at the expense of basement boys Edinburgh Accies.

Two of their five tries came from massive mauls, a third was from a push-over, with another coming from the retreating Accies pack conceding a penalty try. Mind you, their other try, from Grant Anderson showed that Ayr can still put the ball through the hands, even in the worst of conditions. Ayr subdued Accies’ lively opening, before skipper Blair MacPherson, right, touched down.

Anderson scored midway through the half, Frazier Climo converting, before the penalty try made it 19-0. Richard Mill got Accies’ points from a penalty, before terrific mauling brought Ruaridh Sayce his first Ayr try, right on the break. Alex McGuire completed the scoring off another maul in 43 minutes.