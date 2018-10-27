Ayr 20 - 25 Watsonians: Leaders lose first game of season

Watsonians deservedly took Premiership leaders Ayr’s unbeaten record and annexed the Bill McLaren Shield in this tremendous Millbrae match.

Their win was based on a terrific start, magnificent defence, particularly at the breakdown, and the fact they took their chances, while Ayr didn’t.

Edinburgh winger Damien Hoyland set up lock Charlie McKill for Watsonians’ opening try, converted by Lee Millar, who added two penalties, before a Frazier Climo penalty got Ayr going. Tighthead prop Steven Longwell then rampagd 40 metres for a try, converted by Climo and Ayr were right back in it.

However, well-worked tries by Josh Rowland, this converted by Millar, and Rufus McLean sent Watsonians in leading 25-10 at half time.

Ayr dominated the second half, but they could only manage a try, scored and converted by Climo, and a Climo penalty. Watsonians soaked up all they could throw at them.

The victors’ second-half defensive effort was immense and in the end, carried them home.