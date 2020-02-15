Allan Massie: Lessons from Scotland’s Calcutta Cup woe

Conditions at Murrayfield were so appalling last week that it is tempting to say there is nothing to have been learned from the match. It certainly wasn’t a normal game of rugby. One might say that England just deserved their victory because they defended well and made fewer handling errors, and leave it there.

Nevertheless, taken in conjunction with the previous weekend’s match in Dublin, there are two evident conclusions, one good, the other bad. First, the Scottish pack played well enough in both games to show that they are capable of holding their own against anybody – one may fairly discount the line-out failures at Murrayfield by blaming the conditions. Second, in Dublin and at Murrayfield, Scotland spent quite long periods in the opposition 22 without being able to score a try.

As a French journalist Leo Faure, covering the Calcutta Cup game for the rugby newspaper Midi Olympique put it, “the Scots seemed content, as they used to be ten years ago, to batter against England’s defensive wall, which was physically more powerful, and which they never knew how to breach.”

This had been the case in Dublin too: much brave and honest endeavour, no imagination, no try scored. In 160 minutes of rugby we haven’t crossed the try-line. It’s not intelligent to keep on doing the same thing in the hope that the result will be different. If you can’t go through the defence, you have to seek a way to go round or behind it. In the long period early in the second half when we were camped in the England 22, one looked for someone to slide a grubber kick behind the line of defence or chip ahead over the line. Of course this might not have worked and possession would have been lost. But when you are repeatedly failing to breach the defensive wall, possession is always eventually lost. There is a knock-on, a turnover, or a penalty conceded for holding on after the tackle. Perhaps Stuart Hogg, pictured, should have seen that a different approach was necessary.

Some will say, “if Finn Russell had been playing…” and, indeed, M. Faure made that point: observing that, without their playmaker, Scotland were like orphans. On the other hand, playing for Glasgow this season, Adam Hastings has been kicking imaginatively and daringly in attack. Perhaps he still lacks the authority to demand the ball in an international. One hopes he will impose himself more in Rome, for, sadly, it seems unlikely that Finn will soon return. The ill-judged interview he gave to the Sunday Times may have made reconciliation more difficult. It is still desirable, even necessary.

Meanwhile, troubles accumulate. The injury to Jonny Gray deprives us of our most hard-working and reliable forward, while anyone who thought after Italy’s feeble performance in Cardiff that they would not pose too much difficulty even at home may have second thoughts after their more spirited show in Paris. Pressure will be intense on both teams next week and we have rarely found it easy to win in Rome, let alone win comfortably.

One assumes that voluntary changes are unlikely. Both defeats have been narrow, and one shouldn’t forget that we came much closer to beating Ireland in Dublin than Wales did last week. Obviously we need to recover the ability to score tries. Italy did some good work in attack in Paris, but their defence looked porous. They have conceded a dozen tries in two matches; we have conceded two. So our defence should be able to cope. On the other hand we surely have to look to play 15-man rugby against Italy. Even our forward attacks with ball in hand have been too narrow, with players making for contact rather than looking for space. Italian forwards are never averse to an arm-wrestle.

We have lost two matches, both narrowly enough to collect a losing bonus point in each, and in both we had opportunities to win. Apart from the lack of enterprise and the absence of a sense of adventure, the first two rounds of our tournament have been disappointing rather than depressing. Ireland, after all, are seldom beaten in Dublin and it is only a few months since England were in the World Cup final.

The tournament looks quite open. Ireland and France can still hope for a Grand Slam, but the odds are against either side getting one. Ireland would have to win at Twickenham and the Stade de France, France in Cardiff and at Murrayfield, all tough assignments. England with three home matches to come have a good chance of coming top of the table, Wales not so good a one since they have to go to Paris. We are still capable of finishing in a respectable position, provided we free ourselves of the shackles and play with flair as well as determination in Rome next week. Nil desperandum, though I have expressed that sentiment too often over the years.