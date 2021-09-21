Ali Price and Zander Fagerson return to Glasgow Warriors training - but Lions duo not expected back in action soon

Zander Fagerson scored a try for the Lions in the win over the Stormers. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The pair will miss the start of the United Rugby Championship season, with Danny Wilson stating that it will be “a few weeks” before they are match fit.

The Glasgow coach said: “They started training with us on Monday. It was their first day back in and they came in for light training. We’ll slowly grade them back. They’re not going to be available for a few weeks yet and I think you’ll see that in most clubs with Lions returning.”

The Warriors begin the new league campaign on Friday night with an away match against Ulster in Belfast.

Price, the scrum-half, was involved in all three Test matches in South Africa as the Lions lost the series 2-1 to the Springboks. Fagerson, the prop, played in the wins over the Sharks and the Stormers, scoring a try in the latter match.

It was a gruelling tour and Wilson will ease them back into action in consultation with Gregor Townsend, the Scotland coach who was also part of the Lions coaching team.

“I’ve got a date in mind and that’s aligned with Gregor and the SRU and it’s what’s best for the player,” added Wilson.

Ali Price in action for the Lions in the first Test against South Africa.