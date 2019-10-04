Adam Hastings thinks he and dad Gavin Hastings being first father and son to play in World Cup is 'cool' but now wants a start

It may only have been a two-minute cameo for Adam Hastings at the Kobe Misaki Stadium against Samoa on Monday but it was a momentous one both personally and in rugby history as he followed in the footsteps of his dad Gavin - who starred at three World Cups for Scotland - to ensure they became the first father and son to both appear in the tournament.

He still has some distance to go to live up to Hastings Snr, a former British and Irish Lions captain and Scotland skipper at the 1995 World Cup in South Africa, but the youngster has plenty of time to make his own name in the game.

“Dad told me that the other day [we're the first father and son at World Cup] so that's pretty cool,” said the Glasgow stand-off. “He said ‘well done’ - I said ‘well done' as well!’

“It's a nice moment obviously, because it's been a lifelong dream. I've wanted to come play at a World Cup since I was a little boy.

"I remember I went to the 2007 World Cup in Paris and we were at the third-fourth place play-off, we were watching France versus Argentina and I said 'I want to play in a World Cup' and that was it.

"So we're here and I did that the other night, which was nice.”

Hastings is set for a crucial role against Russia in Shizuoka on Wednesday as the Scots look to keep their Pool A momentum going after recovering from the poor start against Ireland.

"It's like all stages of your career, when you first get your professional debut, you just want to do it again straight away,” said Hastings.

“I've played in a World Cup game now and I want to play more because it's the biggest stage, the pinnacle of international sport. Hopefully, I get back out there."

Hastings is determined to grasp his moment in the limelight as he gets a chance set to step out of Scotland’s star playmaker Finn Russell's shadow.

The Glasgow stand-off admits he travelled to Japan knowing full well that he would be consigned to the role of understudy to the Racing 92 linchpin, who played a starring role in his 48th cap as Scotland kickstarted their World Cup campaign with a 34-0 win over Samoa in Kobe.

It seems certain he will be given the pivotal No 10 role from the start against Russia in the Scots' latest make-or-break clash as Gregor Townsend is forced to keep his top performers back for their potentially decisive Pool A showdown with Japan just four days later.

Hastings said: "It's obviously kind of tough. Finn is such a quality player. He's running the ship week in, week out. I'm in a good position to learn from him and I was at Glasgow the year before. He's matured a lot during his time in France so it's been good rubbing shoulders with him again.

"Hopefully I'll get a bit of game time soon.

"You definitely do have to get yourself prepped mentally for the situation I'm in. I enjoyed a lot of minutes with Glasgow last season, playing week in, week out most of the season.

"But I suppose I knew I wasn't going to be playing much out here.

"I was on the bench last week but I would have liked a bit more game time but we were pushing for that fourth try so I understand you need boys like Finn on the park.”

Adam’s dad and mum Diane arrive in Japan on Tuesday in time to hopefully see their son in a World Cup starting line-up, while he has seen a bit of his Uncle Scott, the 65-times capped former Scotland centre and two-Test British and Irish Lion, who is in Japan on media duty.

"If I do get an opportunity against Russia then I know I definitely need to try to make my mark,” he continued. “There's been a lot spoken about our last game against Japan but the fact is that if we don't turn up against Russia, Japan won't matter.

"If I am playing I'll be very up for it, itching to go."

The Scots bounced back from their horror show against Hastings - who turns 23 on Saturday - admits the Scots’ lack of consistency can be bewildering at times.

"Sometimes it's tough to put your finger on why these results happen," he added, referring to the flop in Yokohama on the opening weekend. "We can be bloody brilliant at times, at other times you're thinking, 'What the f*** are we doing?'

"That happens with all teams. You're not always going to be so consistent. The best teams are consistent. It's just within us. We've spoken about the fact we can focus on other teams but at the end of the day it comes down to us and what we're doing."

