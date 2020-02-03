20 years of the Six Nations: Scotland's most memorable tournament victories

The Six Nations turn 20 this Wednesday - here are Scotland's most memorable victories in the tournament's history.

The date is Feburary 5, 2000, and Scotland are taking on Italy in the first ever Six Nations fixture, following the addition of the Azzuri to the tournament.

Sean Lamont ran in two tries against France in 2006, handing victory to Frank Hadden during the coach's first Six Nations game (Getty Images)

The Murrayfield side are the reigning champions of the tournament's predecessor, the Five Nations, clinching the trophy in the sweetest manner possible: by defeating England on points difference.

Scotland's match with debutantes Italy would set the tone for the country's participation in the tournament over the next two decades, however: rarely good, often bad and on occasion ugly. The Italians shocked the rugby world with a 34-20 victory over Scotland, courtesy of 29 points from the boot of Diego Dominguez and five more by way of a Giampiero de Carli try.

Since then the Scots have never been in the conversation for tournament triumph, never finishing in the tournament's top two, and rarely venturing beyond 5th or 6th spot - but the misery has been punctuated by moments of glory. Stunning comebacks, Calcutta Cup victory, triumph over adversity and more.

Here are some of the country's finest moments in the tournament as it celebrates its 20th birthday.

Dan Parks inspired Scotland to victory in Dublin in 2010 (Getty Images)

Scotland 19 - 13 England, 2000

Scotland's first Six Nations was one to forget, but it wasn't all doom and gloom.

Inspired by stand-off Duncan Hodge, the country clinched the Calcutta Cup and, pleasingly, denied eventual champions England a Grand Slam. Hodge scored every one of Scotland's points, by way of one try, four penalties and a conversion. The moment of the match arguably came in the its closing stages when second row Scott Murray pinched an England line-out all but sealing Scotland 's victory and sparking wild celebrations in a capacity Murrayfield.

Scotland 20 - 16 France, 2006

Huw Jones inspired Scotland to victory over England in 2018 (Getty Images)

From 2003 to 2005, under coach Matt Williams, Scotland endured a tumultuous spell, culminating in a wooden spoon in 2004. The Australian was eventually relieved of his duties in 2005, with Frank Hadden entering the frame in his place.

And Hadden's spell got off to a quite stunning start, with victory over a fancied France side.

Sean Lamont scored one try in each half, while the reliable boot of Chris Paterson provided the remaining points. Scotland's efence showed fierce determination in the second half in the face of a French onslaught,

Scotland 18 - 12 England, 2006

Scotland pulled off one of the great comebacks in 2019, coming back from 31-0 down to draw 38-all with England (Getty Images)

Optimism sparked by the victory over France was dampened by a 28-18 defeat to Wales, but Scotland were still in contention going into their Calcutta Cup fixture with England.

A fine defensive display served as a foundation for the Scots, with winger Chris Paterson kicking all 18 of Scotland's points in a deserved victory in wicked conditions.

Scotland would go on to finish third in the tournament - their joint-highest in the Six Nations era.

Ireland 20 - 23 Scotland, 2010

Scotland's last victory in Dublin came in 2010 edging a tense encounter over title contenders Ireland.

The Scots led 14-7 at half time courtesy of a try from Johnnie Beattie. Dan Parks, maligned by some Scotland fans for much of his career, showed nerve and composure to kick the winning points from out wide in the 78th minute.

Scotland 29 - 13 Wales, 2017

Scotland reemerged as a force in the Six Nations tournament in 2017, finishing the tournament just five points off the top spot.

The Vern Cotter coached side recorded three victories the most memorable of which was a devastating 29-13 victory over a Welsh side which had too often held the upper-hand in encounters between the two sides.

Wales took an early lead courtesy of a try from Liam Williams, but Scotland pegged back the Welsh with two tries of their own, one from Tim Visser and another from Tommy Seymour. The boot of mercurial fly-half Finn Russell ensured a memorable and convincing victory,

Scotland 25 - 13 England, 2018

Scotland's 2018 tournament got off to a rollercoaster start with a crushing defeat to Wales followed by a magnificent 32-26 victory over France.

The moment of the Scots' tournament undoubtedly came during their clash with England at Murrayfield, Scotland reclaiming the Calcutta Cup for the first time in ten years with a quite stunning victory over the Auld Enemy.

Huw Jones landed two tries either side of a Sean Maitland score to give Scotland an ultimately irretrievable lead over England. Sean Maitland's try was a thing of beauty, sparked by a delightful missed pass from Finn Russell deep in Scottish territory. Jones' second, consisting of a line-breaking run and a barge over the line will also live long in the memory of any self-respecting Scotland fan.

England 38 - 38 Scotland, 2019

The greatest game in the Six Nations' 20 year history? That's not for us to say. But, yes.

Scotland went into the half-time break 31 points to seven down against a rampant England side, Stuart McInally's try providing Scots with the faintest glimmer of hope. "Same old Scotland" was the mantra of choice for the hundreds of thousands backing blue up and down the country.

Anyone who voiced the idea that Scotland could weasel their way back into the fixture second half were met with ridicule, but Gregor Townsend's side did just that.

Darcy Graham danced over on the 47th minute, Magnus Bradbury dived over in the 50th, Graham landed his second on the 57th, Finn Russell intercepted on the 60th and Sam Johnson bulldozed over in the 76th minute. Twickenham, apart for a raucous travelling support, was silent.

All Scotland had to do now was hold on...